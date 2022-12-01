Family hosts memorial for Victoria man who disappeared, died in Spain

The family hosts a memorial service on Dec. 18 for Victoria man Scott Graham, 67, who died while travelling in Spain. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)

Family members mourning a Victoria man who died while travelling in Spain host a memorial for him this month.

Scott Graham 67, was travelling in Spain in July when he went missing.

He had plans to hop from city to city in Spain throughout the latter weeks of July, having just finished visiting friends in Amsterdam. While on a bus ride from Vigo to San Sebastian, Spain, Graham was left at a rest stop without his bags. Two days later he managed to send a message to his brother briefly explaining what had happened but Graham’s family didn’t hear from him after that. He was last seen at the Canadian Embassy on July 15 but did not return for a July 18 appointment to get a new passport and was not on his scheduled flight home July 29.

Frustrated with piecing together information, in August his daughters Georgia and Kaiza Graham flew to Spain to continue the search.

In October, Spanish authorities and the Victoria Police Department announced Graham had been found dead in Spain. Police released no other information, but thanked the public for sharing information and supporting the family in the search. Victoria Police Department said the circumstances of Graham’s death were believed to be non-suspicious.

His family also posted heartfelt thanks on social media.

“Our father was an adventurous man, with a huge heart who would show kindness to anyone. We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received over the past few months and the efforts made in both Canada and Spain to find our dad.”

The memorial service for Scott Graham is Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at White Eagle Polish Hall, 90 Dock St.

