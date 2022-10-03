Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family and friends of Surrance Myers hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening (Oct. 2). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Family and friends of Surrance Myers hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening (Oct. 2). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A crowd gathers outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening following the death of 21-year-old Surrance Myers. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)A crowd gathers outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening following the death of 21-year-old Surrance Myers. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Casey Myers and his partner Sonya receive condolences outside of the RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Casey Myers and his partner Sonya receive condolences outside of the RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family of Surrance Myers, 21, said they were notified Saturday evening (Oct. 1) that he died in cells at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)Family of Surrance Myers, 21, said they were notified Saturday evening (Oct. 1) that he died in cells at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)

Family and friends gathered outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2) as they mourned the death of 21-year-old Surrance Myers.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Yunesit’in councillor Rosalie Montgomery, who lead a candlelight vigil outside the detachment Sunday evening.

Myers’ father, Casey Myers, told Black Press Media he received a call from RCMP Saturday evening (Oct. 1) informing him that his son died in police cells in Williams Lake.

He and his partner Sonya wiped away tears as the more than 100 mourners sang and drummed for the family, which also included Surrance’s mother, his siblings and many more.

Indigenous leaders addressed the crowd, noting they were there to support the family but that they also wanted answers. They pointed out the death occurred just a day after National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies.

As of Sunday evening Casey said he didn’t know why his son was in custody prior to his death or what happened to him.

RCMP did not immediately return calls for comment.

Casey confirmed they were told the Independent Investigations Officer of B.C. will be investigating the death.

He described his son as funny, who had ambition and was saving for a new truck.

He was raised at Yunesit’in and Williams Lake, played hockey when he was younger and graduated from high school in Williams Lake a few years ago.

“I sure miss him.”

Yunesit’in Chief Lennon Solomon said the death doesn’t make sense.

“He was really trying to make a life for himself … he was constantly working,” said Solomon. “He was so proud of his jobs.”

Read More: Ceremony, food and horse racing all part of Orange Shirt Day in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Esquimalt teen riding every bus route in Greater Victoria to encourage transit use
Next story
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Just Posted

Atticus Dachsel Kerr has always enjoyed taking the bus and hopes to encourage more people to join him on transit. (Courtesy of Atticus Dachsel Kerr)
Esquimalt teen riding every bus route in Greater Victoria to encourage transit use

Two mobile homes in the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park were hit back in April by a falling tree, hospitalizing the 84 year-old woman who lived in the house on the left. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford seniors mobile home park residents living in fear of falling trees

Aerial photo of the Victoria International Airport land proposed for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel. (Courtesy Kothari Group)
Sidney outlines concerns with hotel proposed for near Victoria International Airport

A man was arrested on Oct. 2 after driving erratically and brandishing a knife in Saanich and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested for driving erratically, showing a knife in Saanich and Victoria

Pop-up banner image