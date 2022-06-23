Farmer Doug in the right field for TV series, hoping his true love comes out of left field

Doug Groenendijk is one of six Canadian farmers who will be looking for love on an upcoming CTV reality series. (CTV Farming For Love photo)

Chemainus’ Doug Groenendijk is in the right field for the upcoming CTV reality series Farming For Love.

Now he’s hoping a love interest will come out of left field on the show to become his life partner.

The 6’5” 25-year-old Groenendijk is one of six selected single Canadian farmers who will be searching for a soulmate on the show. The Duncan Christian School graduate and his siblings are famous for their volleyball prowess but also have a long-established family farm on Mount Sicker Road that’s been an ongoing part of their upbringing.

Groenendijk continues to live and work on the family’s 300-acre solar-powered dairy farm. He may be young, but has seen many of his friends get married already and he’s looking for a wife who’s ready to start a family as well as being smart and a travel companion.

Obviously, he’s been Lookin’ for Love In All the Wrong Places, but is looking to change that through the show.

In the questionnaire he filled out for the show, Groenendijk describes himself as “a fun, hard working dairy farmer, who likes to go on adventures, and likes to stay active in numerous ways, especially playing volleyball. I am a very ambitious person that likes to stay busy, so farming is great way of doing that.

“A few of my interests are going exploring, dirt biking, hiking, playing sports, travelling, and hanging out with friends. I try to have a good time with almost anything I do. I play a bunch of recreation sports: basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball. I do try to stay active and work out. We have a gym on the farm.”

Groenendijk noted he’s looking for someone who is understanding of the farming lifestyle since it’s not for everyone – a partner with strong values who is confident, hard-working, adventurous, smart, and just someone who’s a good time in the 22- to 28-year-old age range.

Filming for the show begins later this year. There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

It’s based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife and there are 10 episodes planned. The show will follow the journey of Groenendijk and the five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those who applied and see if there is a match.

More on Groenendijk’s profile and how to apply to date him on the show can be found here.

