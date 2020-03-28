The Moss Street Farmer’s Market on March 21. (Facebook/ Moss Street Market)

Farmers’ markets still open in Greater Victoria

The Moss Street and Esquimalt Farmers’ markets are scheduled to take place, with slight variations

Anyone looking for fresh veggies – and maybe a chance to get outdoors – can rejoice: farmers’ markets are still scheduled as per usual.

Both the Esquimalt Farmer’s Market and the Moss Street Market, two of Greater Victoria’s staples, will proceed with slight variations to accommodate COVID-19 requirements.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island farmers’ markets allowed to continue for now

Moss Street Market had its last event on March 21 with great success.

“We had a great turn out at Moss Street Market today,” reads a Moss Street Market Facebook post. ” Vendor stalls further apart. Only one customer at a time at a stall. Customers not allowed to touch items. Chalk marks 6’ apart for social distancing in queues.”

ALSO READ: Esquimalt tops B.C. farmers markets for second straight year

The next Moss Street Market will take place on Saturday, March 28 at the corner of Thurlow and Moss streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Similarly, the Esquimalt Farmer’s Market will begin its weekly outdoor Thursday night events on April 2, at the Memorial Park at 1230 Esquimalt Rd. Organizers ask attendees to only send one member of the family for shopping, to not touch anything before it’s paid for, to pre-arrange orders when possible, to maintain a fair distance from other people and to preferably pay with cards.

ALSO READ: BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

On March 27 the BC Association of Farmers Markets (BCAFM) announced that it will be encouraging markets to pursue an online model. As of the same day, both the Moss Street Market and Esquimalt Farmer’s Market are scheduled to go ahead, with some of their vendors considering moving online.

Moss Street Market also launched an online option for shoppers, which can be found at site.localline.ca/Moss-Street-Market.

