Fatal Duncan area dumptruck rollover likely result of distraction: WorkSafe BC

Probe could not determine why driver was so close to road’s edge when incident occurred

WorkSafe BC has concluded that the death of the driver of a dump truck was likely distracted before rolling the truck into a water-filled ditch on a gravel lane near Boys Road in October, 2021, killing him. (WorkSafe BC photo)

WorkSafe BC has concluded that the driver of a dump truck was likely distracted when his vehicle overturned on a dirt access road that ran north off Boys Road on Oct. 21, 2021, and came to rest on its roof in a body of water, resulting in his death.

In documents released through a Freedom of Information request, WorkSafe BC said the driver of the truck was an independent contractor, whose name was redacted in the documents, who had received a load of rocks and fill on reserve land owned by Cowichan Tribes and was transporting it to a dump site at another location.

The trucker was driving on the east edge of the dirt road that serviced multiple lots near Boys Road that had a body of water on each side.

“The truck drove to the east, off the road, and rolled into the water,” WorkSafe said.

“The truck’s driver-side front wheel went over the shoulder and the rest of the truck followed. The truck then overturned and came to rest on its roof. The cab of the truck was submerged in water. The driver of the dump truck sustained fatal injuries.”

WorkSafe’s investigation determined that the incident was not the result of a mechanical failure, a medical event, or distraction due to cell phone use.

The investigation could not identify why the driver was driving along the road’s edge, which put him on a trajectory to the water.

“There was nothing evident on the road that may have caused the driver to drive along the shoulder, presenting the possibility that the driver was distracted for an unknown reason or misjudged his vehicle’s path as he approached the water,” WorkSafe concluded.



