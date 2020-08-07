A motion put forward by Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Charlayne Thorton Joe looks to address unsightly boxes in downtown Victoria. (Downtown Victoria Business Association photo)

Fate of newspaper boxes in Victoria to be decided in September

The motion to remove newspaper boxes will be heard at the Sept. 3 meeting

Victoria council won’t make a decision on removing newspaper boxes from city streets for almost a month.

During Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting, Mayor Lisa Helps stated the motion will not be heard until Sept. 3.

Concerns from the Downtown Victoria Business Association were brought to council on July 17 with council expected to discuss the topic at its Aug. 6 meeting.

The original motion put forward by Helps and Coun. Charlayne Thorton Joe recommends council request staff ask companies to remove newspaper boxes from city property.

 

City of Victoria

