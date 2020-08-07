Fate of newspaper boxes in Victoria to be decided in September

Victoria council won’t make a decision on removing newspaper boxes from city streets for almost a month.
During Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting, Mayor Lisa Helps stated the motion will not be heard until Sept. 3.
Concerns from the Downtown Victoria Business Association were brought to council on July 17 with council expected to discuss the topic at its Aug. 6 meeting.
The original motion put forward by Helps and Coun. Charlayne Thorton Joe recommends council request staff ask companies to remove newspaper boxes from city property.
