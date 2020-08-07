Fate of newspaper boxes in Victoria to be decided in September

The motion to remove newspaper boxes will be heard at the Sept. 3 meeting

A motion put forward by Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Charlayne Thorton Joe looks to address unsightly boxes in downtown Victoria. (Downtown Victoria Business Association photo)

Victoria council won’t make a decision on removing newspaper boxes from city streets for almost a month.

During Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting, Mayor Lisa Helps stated the motion will not be heard until Sept. 3.

RELATED: Victoria mayor wants newspaper boxes removed from downtown streets

Concerns from the Downtown Victoria Business Association were brought to council on July 17 with council expected to discuss the topic at its Aug. 6 meeting.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria’s on-street parking time limits, rates back in effect

The original motion put forward by Helps and Coun. Charlayne Thorton Joe recommends council request staff ask companies to remove newspaper boxes from city property.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoria