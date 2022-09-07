Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2022. Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for their three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2022. Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for their three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Federal cabinet ministers will focus on economy during retreat: LeBlanc

Pending leadership change for rival Conservatives not a concern

Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for a three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation.

Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberal Party is not currently focused or “concerned” with who will be chosen as the next Conservative leader.

Voting to choose the new federal Conservative leader closed Tuesday, with the announcement expected Saturday.

Inflation has been a key talking point for Pierre Poilievre, the Ottawa-area MP who’s been a front runner in the Conservative leadership contest.

He has consistently blamed Trudeau’s government for the rising cost of basic needs, from housing and home heating bills to groceries and back-to-school supplies.

LeBlanc’s remarks came during a media availability Tuesday, where Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault said the government has proven it has the “backs of Canadians” during a time of high inflation.

RELATED: Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SD62 partnership aims to find creative options for community service providers
Next story
Pending move to permanent daylight savings raises safety issues around Greater Victoria schools

Just Posted

The Village Initiative is a rebrand of the Healthy Schools, Healthy People partnership and is focused on providing more spaces for community groups. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 partnership aims to find creative options for community service providers

The pending introduction of permanent daylight savings time could impact the safety of children as they would be walking to school in the dark during large parts of winter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pending move to permanent daylight savings raises safety issues around Greater Victoria schools

North Saanich’s Jeff Kingham has dedicated his book Solutions for a Wounded Planet to Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Personal, collective action needed on environment, says North Saanich author

Esquimalt has voted to increase its mayor and councillor pay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

Pop-up banner image