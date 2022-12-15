President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Fortier will be announcing a return-to-office plan for federal public servants today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Fortier will be announcing a return-to-office plan for federal public servants today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system

Employees subject to a ‘phased introduction’ of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier is announcing today that federal public servants will have to return to in-person office work two to three days per week.

A Treasury Board document explaining the change says that hybrid work is here to stay, and the government is neither returning to a traditional model nor continuing with the one imposed by the pandemic.

Employees across all departments in the core public service will be subject to a “phased introduction” of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16.

The plan would be fully implemented by the end of March 2023 and would see employees spending 40 to 60 per cent of their time at the office.

The Treasury Board, which oversees the administration of the public service, is also encouraging federal agencies to follow suit.

Departments were able to make their own decisions about hybrid models until now, but the document says that there must be consistency for the decisions to be fair and equitable.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a statement last week that a return-to-office order would be an “egregious violation of workers’ collective bargaining rights.”

Chris Aylward, its national president, said earlier this week that the union will continue to bargain for the rights of its employees should a mandate be announced.

Accommodation requests will be assessed by each department on a case-by-case basis, the Treasury Board document says.

It lists several possible exceptions to the hybrid model, including for people who were hired to work remotely prior to March 16, 2020, Indigenous employees whose location is critical to their identity and workers who were already subject to different arrangements that pre-existed COVID-19.

—Cindy Tran, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Cost of keeping some civil servants home for COVID-19 could exceed $600 million

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
Next story
Protesters call for action on Iran with hunger strike at the B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Hossein Reyhani at the B.C. legislature on Thursday, Dec. 15 in support of anti-government protests in Iran. He hopes to interact with lawmakers to pass them information and a list of requests on behalf of Iranian-Canadians that will further support the protests that are working to change the way Iran is governed. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Protesters call for action on Iran with hunger strike at the B.C. legislature

Tree climber Ben Fisher has gone from only reaching heights of 20 feet six months ago to scaling trees that are hundreds of feet tall. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Business spikes for company as new Langford council mulls tree protection bylaw

Construction of two six-storey rental buildings with 235 units is underway near the intersection of Highway 17 and Mount Newton Cross Road. (Rendering courtesy Starlight Developments)
Central Saanich housing projects break ground on construction of 235 rental units

Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
First electric transit bus lands in Victoria, open to public early next year

Pop-up banner image