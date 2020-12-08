Aryze Development’s floating dock in the Gorge Waterway has been approved by the federal government. (Photo courtesy Luke Mari)

Aryze Development’s floating dock in the Gorge Waterway has been approved by the federal government. (Photo courtesy Luke Mari)

Feds approve floating swim platform quietly installed in Victoria waterway

Public feedback for Gorge installation overwhelmingly positive, developer says

After more than 100 supporters weighed in, the federal government approved a swim platform installed in the Gorge Waterway this summer.

In mid-July, a wooden floating dock with a Japanese Katsura tree in the middle appeared in the Gorge Waterway. The floating platform was quietly installed by Aryze Developments as part of a placemaking strategy called Project Albero – meaning “tree” in Italian.

The platform was anchored near Bamfield Park and was intended to act as a place for swimmers to rest and admire the views.

READ ALSO: Gorge Waterway swimming platform requires federal permit to remain in place

In September, Aryze Development was contacted by the federal government and told they needed a permit.

The company applied and, once the application reached the public feedback phase, called on the community for support, said Luke Mari, Aryze co-owner.

Public feedback was collected on the government website until Oct. 10 and more than 100 community members weighed in – nine respondents opposed the installation.

The City of Victoria added its support in mid-September.

READ ALSO: Victoria city council in support of floating dock on Gorge

After working closely with the Aryze team, the federal government officially approved it on Dec. 4.

“We’re golden,” Mari said after the news came in. “We’re no longer rebels of the law.”

He noted that the decision was made based on a number of factors including the community feedback, the technical merits, safety and impacts on navigation and the environment.

The platform was not thrown together or randomly placed but was carefully designed with input from architects and engineers and thoughtfully installed to ensure “it will be there in 100 years,” Mari said.

He said the support that the community showed was “the cherry on top.”

READ ALSO: Floating dock installed secretly in Gorge entices swimmers with free beer, chance to win gift cards

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

City of VictoriaDevelopersSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: No injuries following vehicle fire on Malahat
Next story
Victoria named Canada’s most generous city in 2020: GoFundMe

Just Posted

A group of forest activists have created a new blockade along Bugaboo Creek, near Port Renfrew, where logging company Teal Jones Group is working to clear cut another section of old-growth trees on the southern part of Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Fairy Creek Blockade)
Protesters add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Bugaboo Creek protesters demands B.C. to immediately stop old-growth logging on Island

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
Sidney octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry scheduled to swim away next week

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea will release the animal Dec. 15

GoFundMe named Victoria Canada’s most generous city in 2020. This year donors raised more than $85,000 to support the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm when its income was impacted by COVID-19. (GoFundMe)
Victoria named Canada’s most generous city in 2020: GoFundMe

Community rallied behind Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, single parents

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes hopes to see Saanich consider evolving from a district to a city in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayor calls for Saanich to become a city after 114 years as a district

Becoming a city rather than amalgamating with Victoria in residents’ best interest, mayor says

A floating dock installed secretly in the Gorge Waterway on July 15 aims to spark a community conversation about the use of the harbour. (Project Albero/Aryze)
Feds approve floating swim platform quietly installed in Victoria waterway

Public feedback for Gorge installation overwhelmingly positive, developer says

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

SD72 board of school trustees chair John Kerr sent a letter to Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside on behalf of the board urging the provice to put teachers and school support staff near the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Mirror file photo
Province asked to put teachers, school staff near front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine

Sends letter to education minister

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Most Read