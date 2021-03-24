Feds put $13.1 million toward 91 new affordable housing units in Saanich, Central Saanich

The sites will have healthcare, employment and mental health resources

The federal government is putting $13.1 million into creating up to 91 affordable housing units in Saanich and Central Saanich.

The funding is from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s rapid housing initiative and it will see 52 supportive units built at three addresses in the 2900-block of Albina Street in Saanich and approximately 39 units at 1909 Prosser Rd. in Saanichton. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring in Central Saanich and this summer in Saanich.

Officials making the funding announcement on Wednesday said the units will have healthcare, employment and mental health resources at both sites.

Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, made the announcement during a live-streamed video.

Hussen said the most vulnerable people are often impacted the hardest in times of crisis. He added the funding “will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable homes to vulnerable individuals and families to keep them safe.”

Under the rapid housing initiative, accepted projects must be completed within 12 months and help vulnerable populations, such as people at risk of experiencing homelessness.

