Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer says federal and provincial health experts are looking at evidence that one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 may be almost as good as giving two.

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling.

Dr. Danuta Skowronski from the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control and Dr. Gaston De Serres from the Institut national de santé publique du Québec say data in the United States suggests the Pfizer vaccine was 92 per cent effective against COVID-19 two weeks after just one dose.

Original data suggested one dose gave about 52 per cent protection and two doses gave 94.5 per cent protection, but the doctors say that was measured from the moment the vaccine was given, rather than waiting two weeks to let the immune system gear up.

The doctors suggest with vaccine doses in scarce supply, more of the most vulnerable could be protected if we delay second doses for now.

Njoo says the doctors presented their evidence to a committee of federal and provincial public health officers and there is a live discussion underway about the matter.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saanich
Next story
Oak Bay narrows marina, Turkey Head proposal to two options

Just Posted

social distancing stock image
40 active cases of COVID-19 on southern Vancouver Island

Central Island still leads coronavirus case count in Island Health region

Jessie Goodale, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested Feb. 17 in Saanich. (Nanaimo RCMP handout)
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saanich

Saanich police located and arrested Jessie Goodale

Victoria police are searching for Barry Dick, 34, who is wanted on multiple warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants

Barry Dick, 34, is 5’9” tall with short black hair and brown eyes

Members and supporters of the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club stand outside the Johnson Street location protesting a police raid. (Black Press Media file photo)
Landlord terminating Victoria cannabis compassion club lease following pressure from province

Owner Ted Smith says clients need them, club won’t go down without a fight

Calf L125, seen with mother L86, appears to be in good physical condition. (Photo by Dave Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research)
Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf

L125 the first baby born to L Pod since January 2019

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and Wei Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi trucks collide, passenger dies in Coquihalla collision

Coquihalla southbound lanes were closed overnight following collision

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

UBC RCMP issued four fines for breaking public health orders over the Family Day long weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

University RCMP issued the fines over the Family Day weekend

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Most Read