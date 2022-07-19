‘Feels pretty darn good’: Victoria resident wins $100,000 off scratch and win ticket

Robert Ackerman had to put his glasses on to make sure he really won

Robert Ackerman won $100,000 off a BCLC ticket he bought at a Foul Bay Road Save-On-Foods. (Courtesy of BCLC)

For a few minutes, all Robert Ackerman could do was stand in silence and look at a scratcher ticket.

That’s because the BCLC Set for Life Scratch and Win game had just won him $100,000.

“I got my glasses to make sure it was true,” he said in a release.

The Victoria resident then called his sister right away to share the news.

“She was cheering while I was still in shock,” he said.

Ackerman looks forward to moving into a new home and also plans to do a bit of travelling thanks to the winnings. He purchased the prized ticket from the Foul Bay Road Save-On-Foods.

“It feels pretty darn good,” he said.

