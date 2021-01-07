Fentanyl, loaded assault-style rifle lead to double arrest by Victoria police

Victoria police officers seized an assault-style rifle among other things during a double arrest Jan. 6. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

One man and one woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Victoria police found them in possession of drugs, cash and an assault-style rifle.

Officers applied for a search warrant Jan. 6 after learning that a man had a firearm and drugs at a downtown hotel in the 700-block of Burdett Avenue. With the help of VicPD’s Strike Force and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, officers then executed that warrant and arrested one man and one woman.

Officers found a trafficking amount of drugs including fentanyl, cash, and a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle with a folding stock. The rifle had a round in the chamber and the safety was in the “off” position when it was seized.

The man was held in custody and officers are recommending 15 charges including possession of a firearm, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and breaches of court-ordered conditions.

