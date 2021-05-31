Fentanyl trafficker sought by Victoria police

Crispin Sims is a 44-year-old Caucasian man with brown hair

Victoria police are searching for Crispin Sims, wanted for trafficking fentanyl. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A man wanted on multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl is being sought by Victoria police.

Crispin Sims is described as a 44-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’8” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

