Fernwood pub Logan’s permanently closing its doors

An iconic Victoria venue is closing its doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logan’s Public House announced Tuesday that it is permanently closing its doors after nearly eight months of closure due to COVID-19 regulations. The post says the pub was following government restrictions on live music venues when it closed in March – assuming it would be a “short intermission of service.”

“Sadly here we are in late October, seven and a half months later, still unopened with the same government restrictions on live music venues in place.”

The popular live music venue had explored options of reopening without music, the announcement reads, but found it infeasible due to costly overheads and necessary COVID-19 regulations, no street-side patio and prohibited alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

Logan’s is self-described as “Victoria’s alternative culture headquarters since 1997.” The Fernwood venue has played host to various performers, bands, comedians and more in the last 23 years and thanked them in its announcement.

“We encourage you to carry on and follow your dreams; Logan’s is so proud to have been a part of your music performances and may you all have many, many more to come.”

Logan’s was host to drag nights, dance parties, LGBTQ2+ nights, movie nights, game nights, Tuesday karaoke and endless parties and events for local groups.

“We would like to thank from the bottom of our heart everybody that made Logan’s pub the iconic venue it became.”

