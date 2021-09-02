Ferry reservations close to full between mainland, Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

The majority of ferry reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island are full as of Thursday morning, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries is expecting another busy Labour Day weekend, with the majority of sailing reservations between the mainland and Vancouver Island already full as of Thursday morning.

From Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the majority of reservations are sold out Thursday, Friday and Sunday and all are sold out Monday. Most Saturday reservations remain available.

In the opposite direction, from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, almost all reservations are sold out Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but most remain available Thursday and Monday.

From Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, the majority of reservations are sold Thursday, all are sold out Friday, and all but a couple are sold out for the rest of the long weekend. Riding the other way, all but one are sold out Thursday, and the majority are sold out Friday, Sunday and Monday, although most remain available Saturday.

From Tsawwassen to Duke Point, all are sold out Thursday and Friday, most are sold out Saturday, and about half are sold out Sunday and Monday. Going the opposite way, the majority are sold out Friday, Sunday and Monday, while most sailings remain available Thursday and Saturday.

Drivers who haven’t booked ahead can still show up at a ferry terminal, but BC Ferries warns they may be waiting for multiple sailings before they’re able to board. Passengers are asked to wear masks on board and practice physical distancing.

