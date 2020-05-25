Departure Bay ferry terminal will see resumption of service June 3 with four round trips per day. (News Bulletin file photo)

Ferry sailings scheduled once again at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal

BC Ferries announces that resumption of service June 3 includes four daily round trips

Ferries will be coming and going from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal next week, starting with four round trips per day.

BC Ferries announced Monday its new sailing schedule for the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route, which starts back up June 3 after being suspended for 60 days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In order to support coastal B.C. and respond to the need of British Columbians, we are gradually and safely restoring our service,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, in a news release. “Demand has increased such that resuming service on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route better serves the needs of customers.”

Ferries will leave Departure Bay terminal at 10:30 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. and will leave Horseshoe Bay at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:50 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

The vessels will sail at 50 per cent of their passenger capacity as per Transport Canada’s guidelines implemented during the pandemic.

Additional safety measures include enhanced cleaning as well as screening of travellers. Passengers may remain in their vehicles on any car deck during the sailing.

The press release noted that the increased service levels means BC Ferries “can begin recalling some of its skilled employees.”

