Fifth COVID-19 exposure reported on flight at Comox airport

Another exposure risk from flight originating in Calgary

A flight arriving into Comox from Calgary on Nov. 20 had a confirmed COVID-19 case on board.

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on Nov. 20 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a case and highlighted affected rows three through nine.

Flight 3171 was one of three flights from Calgary flagged for COVID exposure on Nov. 20. The other two flights (one WestJet, one Flair) landed in Vancouver.

The BCCDC recommends passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

This is the fifth flight either leaving or arriving at YQQ with a confirmed case on board, and the second such report in November.

Last week, the BCCDC announced a flight arriving to Comox from Calgary on Nov. 15 also had a passenger with COVID-19.

On Oct. 26 WestJet flight 3172 identified a case affecting rows three to nine.

According to the agency, the first flight into the Comox airport with a positive COVID-19 case on board was on Oct. 20 aboard WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox. Another case was reported on WestJet flight 3315 from Calgary on Oct. 22.

RELATED: Fourth COVID exposure on flight at YQQ

Passengers seated near a case of COVID-19 who were recognized after arrival will no longer be directly notified of their potential exposure. Instead, that information is posted on the BCCDC website.

Those seated in affected rows should be considered to be at higher risk due to their proximity to the case.

Erin Neely, market development manager for the airport told the Record the airport has a set of internal protocols as part of their Pandemic Plan, and an outward-facing YQQ Ready plan for passengers and staff within the terminal.

–With files from Erin Haluschak

Comox ValleyCoronavirus

