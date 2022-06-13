Final week to offer input on Saanich draft annual report

The District of Saanich’s annual report for 2021 is available for viewing and public comments will be accepted ahead of June 20, when council will consider the document for endorsement. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

In many ways, the 2021 annual report from the District of Saanich is like a report card, detailing what went right and what challenges were faced in the accomplishment of the municipality’s goals during the year.

While the report informs plans for 2022 and beyond, the district is looking for public input on the 102-page draft version of the report, which is available at saanich.ca. Residents, business operators and property owners and invited to offer comments or suggestions about any aspect of the document ahead of June 20, when it will be considered for endorsement by Saanich council.

The report covers a range of topics, from the strategic plan goals laid out for 2019 to 2023, overviews on such hot-button topics as community well-being, including safety, diversity and inclusion and Indigenous relationships; affordable housing, land use and climate action. It also has brief reports from each of the municipal departments, and a separate in-depth financial section.

Feedback can be submitted via email to strategicplan@saanich.ca or by calling 250-475-1775. Printed copies of the report are available by request.

