Esquimalt firefighters douse laundry room fire at multi-residence building

Traffic is impacted as fire crews battle a structure fire on Old Esquimalt Road. (Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt fire crews made short work of a blaze in the 800-block of Old Esquimalt Road on Wednesday evening. Crews were called for a fire in the shared laundry facility of a multi-unit residential building, said Neil Widdifield, assistant fire chief.

The fire was contained to the one room and crews were leaving the scene by 5:30 p.m.. The cause is under investigation and traffic in the area is back to normal.

Traffic was backed up in other areas of the city as well Tuesday evening, with crashes reported on the Pat Bay Highway and at the intersection of Bay and Government streets.

Pat Bay Hwy Between McKenzie and Vanalman towards Downtown Vic #yyjtraffic #yyj pic.twitter.com/pmjY2ehRGm — One (@imvalefortin) December 17, 2020

