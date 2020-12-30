UPDATED: Driver unscathed after vehicle fire in Saanich

Saanich fire crews extinguished a vehicle fire at the corner of Saanich Road and Blanshard Street Dec. 30. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The driver of a vehicle that caught fire in Saanich Wednesday afternoon walked away unscathed.

Around noon on Dec. 29, Saanich fire crews and police were called to the corner of Saanich Road and Blanshard Street for a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames while police managed traffic. A tow truck arrived shortly after to remove the vehicle from the roadway and clear debris.

Staff at Saanich fire said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and police confirmed there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear but police on the scene say it was likely a mechanical issue.

@SaanichPolice are on scene and blocking off the two left hand lanes of Blanshard Street. Left turns onto Saanich Road are impacted. pic.twitter.com/7GfQpWUr9x — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 30, 2020

