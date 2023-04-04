Fire crews on scene at Victoria General Hospital

Worker said they weren’t allowed back inside around noon

Emergency vehicles respond to Victoria General Hospital on April 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Fire departments from several Greater Victoria communities and police are on scene at Victoria General Hospital.

Black Press Media observed responding fire vehicles from View Royal, Langford and Saanich at the scene just after noon on Tuesday (April 4).

Some police vehicles were seen leaving around 12:15 p.m.

A hospital worker said he went out for his lunch break and wasn’t allowed back in just prior to noon.

More to come

West Shore