Fire crews rescue dog after 60-foot tumble down Gowlland Tod ravine

West Shore crews come together for technical rope rescue

Highlands Fire Rescue and Langford Fire Rescue worked together to rescue Gunner, a dog who had fallen down a ravine in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park Tuesday morning. (Facebook/Highlands Fire Rescue)

West Shore fire crews came together to rescue a dog who had slipped down a ravine in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park Tuesday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., ‘Gunner’ fell about 60 feet down the bank at Timberman and Cascade trails, according to Dean Ford, chief of Highlands Fire Rescue. Ford says it’s the third incident of that kind he’s responded to in the area.

“Most of the trails in there are are steep, windy, trails,” he said. “The dog was off-leash and had slipped off the trail.”

Fortunately for Gunner, Highlands crews called in mutual aid from Langford Fire Rescue. Crews came out and initiated a technical rope rescue. One firefighter went down the ravine with a rope, bringing the dog back up to safety. Ford said Gunner was lucky not to be injured in the incident.

Ford reminds the public that Gowland Todd is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

