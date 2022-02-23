Residents evacuated, road closed after crews hit gas line in Sidney

Officials deal with a natural gas leak in Sidney on Feb. 23. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sidney fire on the scene of a Feb. 23 natural gas leak on Fourth Street. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Fourth Street in Sidney is closed between Beacon and Bevan avenues as fire officials deal with a natural gas leak.

Sidney fire was called after a construction crew hit a natural gas line on Feb. 23 around 9 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman told Black Press Media.

As a precaution, about 30 residents from two buildings on Fourth Street were evacuated to an emergency reception centre set up at the Mary Winspear Centre.

The fire department hopes to have a traffic lane open and residents returning home around 11 a.m.

Once people return to their units they will have a smell of gas but it will dissipate if they open their windows, Harman said.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP aided with traffic control with North Saanich fire was on standby, responding to one medical aid case on behalf of Sidney, during the incident.

Fortis is on scene.

No injuries were reported.

@SidneyVFire on 4th Street for a natural gas leak. 4th Street is closed in both directions between Beacon Ave and Bevan Ave until further notice. #sidney #yyjtraffic #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/wts6UNETHa — SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) February 23, 2022

