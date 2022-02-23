Residents evacuated, road closed after crews hit gas line in Sidney

Officials deal with a natural gas leak in Sidney on Feb. 23. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)Officials deal with a natural gas leak in Sidney on Feb. 23. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney fire on the scene of a Feb. 23 natural gas leak on Fourth Street. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)Sidney fire on the scene of a Feb. 23 natural gas leak on Fourth Street. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Officials deal with a natural gas leak in Sidney on Feb. 23. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Fourth Street in Sidney is closed between Beacon and Bevan avenues as fire officials deal with a natural gas leak.

Sidney fire was called after a construction crew hit a natural gas line on Feb. 23 around 9 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman told Black Press Media.

As a precaution, about 30 residents from two buildings on Fourth Street were evacuated to an emergency reception centre set up at the Mary Winspear Centre.

The fire department hopes to have a traffic lane open and residents returning home around 11 a.m.

Once people return to their units they will have a smell of gas but it will dissipate if they open their windows, Harman said.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP aided with traffic control with North Saanich fire was on standby, responding to one medical aid case on behalf of Sidney, during the incident.

Fortis is on scene.

No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: Neighbours help to fight Sidney fire that left mother and son in urgent need

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
MV Zim Kingston’s lost cargo containers still a deep concern for Vancouver Island
Next story
Airlines, industry join together to spur sustainable jet fuel growth in Canada

Just Posted

Container ship MV Kingston was escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo following the loss of several containers and an on-board fire last fall. (Photo: Transport Canada)
MV Zim Kingston’s lost cargo containers still a deep concern for Vancouver Island

Darren Laur, an expert in digital safety with The White Hatter, offers some context and tips for families affected by cyberbullying. (Photo courtesy of Darren Laur)
Solving cyberbullying more complex than just taking away the phone: Langford internet safety group

Officials deal with a natural gas leak in Sidney on Feb. 23. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Residents evacuated, road closed after crews hit gas line in Sidney

Air conditioning units atop The Summit at Quadra Village on Hillside Avenue have been the source of a hum that some nearby residents say is making life at home miserable in summer. The hum has now contributed to a change coming to Victoria’s noise bylaw. (Photo dHK Architects)
High-pitched hum from Victoria long-term care home helps spur noise bylaw change