Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay

Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay on Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)
A mobile home in Cowichan Bay was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Rob Grossman, chief of the Cowichan Bay fire department, said the mobile home in the Lambourn mobile home park was fully engulfed by fire when firefighters arrived.

He said no one was in the trailer at the time, as the homeowner was away.

Grossman said reports of propane tanks exploding at the site have not been confirmed, and several propane tanks on the property found so far had not exploded in the fire.

“We have no idea what started the fire at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“Crews from the Mill Bay fire department assisted us for about an hour as we got the situation under control, so there were 17 firefighters (and four trucks) dealing with the fire at the height of the blaze.”

