Fire destroys trailer at North Saanich shipping and receiving business; under investigation

The aftermath of a Friday fire at a North Saanich-based shipping and receiving business that started in the afternoon with crews remaining on scene until midnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A North Saanich shipping and receiving business in the 10000-block of Avenger Way was saved from a large fire Friday afternoon that saw firefighters from all three Saanich Peninsula departments battle the blaze.

Crews remained on scene until midnight.

“It was a large fire that took a lot of resources, but with a quick, coordinated, aggressive attack, we held it to a trailer,” said Aaron Kary, deputy chief of the North Saanich Fire Department, with Kary described the trailer as a complete write-off.

Kary said there were no injuries among staff working at the business or any of the 30 firefighters responding from North Saanich, Sidney and Central Saanich suffered injuries in fighting

The fire was first reported at 5:40 p.m. The trailer, which was attached to the building, was destroyed.

RELATED: UPDATE: Man in his early 70s dies in North Saanich fire

Kary said the cause of the fire is not known, and is under investigation.

Black Press has reached out to the business for additional comment.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fireSaanich Peninsula