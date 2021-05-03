Fire insurance premiums could drop in rural Saanich

Fire department’s ability to shuttle water affects more than 680 rural residents

More than 680 rural residents could be eligible for reduced fire insurance premiums now that the Saanich Fire Department is successfully re-accredited for its ability to transport water to fire scenes that aren’t close to hydrants.

Properties in areas without hydrants may be eligible for reduced home insurance rates if they are located within five kilometres by road of a hydrant and within eight km of a fire station.

“Achieving re-accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our fire department and the level of fire protection services we provide to the community. Residents in rural Saanich will continue to receive a high level of service when they need it most, and potentially some cost savings on fire insurance premiums,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

The Fire Underwriters Survey Superior Tanker Shuttle Service accreditation recognizes a department’s ability to supply water to a fire in volumes equivalent to a hydrant water supply.

The Saanich Fire Department received Superior Tanker Shuttle Accreditation in 2013 and was re-accredited in 2020. This accreditation is good for five years.

