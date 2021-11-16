Fire, police double down on struck gas line in Oak Bay

Oak Bay fire and police departments help deal with a struck gas line in Oak Bay on Nov. 9. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)

Residents of Windsor Road near St. Patrick Street may have noticed a heavy first responder presence Nov. 9.

Oak Bay Police Department aided Oak Bay Fire Department with traffic control after construction crews punctured a gas main. Some residents were evacuated for about two hours until Fortis BC turned off the gas.

Suspect charged with shoplifting

A man faces charges after police were called for a report of shoplifting from a business on Oak Bay Avenue on Nov. 12.

Police said a man fled the store before officers arrived, but a suspect was located a few minutes later and arrested. Items worth about $182 were recovered and returned to the store. A 27-year-old man faces charges of theft under $5,000 with a court date set for January 2022.

Driver ticketed in hit and run

Oak Bay police were called for a hit and run on a parked Toyota pickup on Friday (Nov. 12).

A witness gave a licence plate for the suspect vehicle. That vehicle, a 1999 Honda Accord was located by police and the driver, a 69-year-old female resident of Victoria, was issued a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of crash. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

No dice on stunting calls

A report of a driver revving their vehicle’s engine and stunt driving drew police presence to Oak Bay Marina on Nov. 8. Stunt driving is when a driver deliberately loses traction, spins tires, drives into oncoming traffic, prevents others from passing or drives too close to other vehicles. Drivers can have their vehicle impounded and receive a fine as well as potentially face criminal charges. The driver and vehicle were gone when police arrived.

The same night, Oak Bay police were called for two drivers revving vehicle engines and squealing tires in a parking lot at the University of Victoria. Again, the drivers and vehicles were gone when police arrived.

Boat gear, bike swiped in south Oak Bay

Police are also looking for a bike and a pair of oars stolen from a home in south Oak Bay, after they were reported gone on Nov. 10.

There are no witnesses or suspects after a black 2017 Kona Lanai mountain bike and a set of boat oars were stolen.

Be on the lookout for a bracelet

A resident hopes her neighbours will call police if anyone finds a Tiffany bracelet. A resident called Nov. 8 reporting the jewelry lost in Oak Bay. Anyone who finds it is asked to call 250-592-2424.

