Fire reports send crews to 2 Sidney businesses

Fires reported at Island Nut Roastery and Pizza Hut in Sidney Thursday (Oct. 7)

Three fire departments were called into Sidney on Thursday (Oct. 7) morning after reports alerted them to possible fires at two separate businesses.

The tower at the Victoria International Airport called in a report to Sidney and North Saanich firefighters when staff spotted a chimney fire at the Island Nut Roastery on Mills Road. Crews arrived at the business shortly after 9:30 a.m. and were still on scene just after 10 a.m.

A second fire report at another nearby business sent Central Saanich crews to respond to the area as well. They are on scene at the Pizza Hut on Seventh Street for a possible fire.

More to come.

