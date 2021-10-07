Fire reports send crews to 2 Sidney businesses

North Saanich and Sidney firefighters responded to a possible chimney fire at the Island Nut Roastery on Mills Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 7). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Three fire departments were called into Sidney on Thursday (Oct. 7) morning after reports alerted them to possible fires at two separate businesses.

The tower at the Victoria International Airport called in a report to Sidney and North Saanich firefighters when staff spotted a chimney fire at the Island Nut Roastery on Mills Road. Crews arrived at the business shortly after 9:30 a.m. and were still on scene just after 10 a.m.

A second fire report at another nearby business sent Central Saanich crews to respond to the area as well. They are on scene at the Pizza Hut on Seventh Street for a possible fire.

READ ALSO: 4 more flights through Victoria report COVID-19 onboard

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireSidney