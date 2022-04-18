Firearm threats lead to two arrests in Sooke

Threats involving a firearm resulted in the arrest of two men last week in Sooke.

Sooke RCMP attended 6700 block of Sooke Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 11 and arrested two men at the scene. In the course of the arrest, a variety of weapons, cash, and illicit drugs were seized.

The drugs included 17.6 grams of suspected fentanyl. 30.5 grams of grams of suspected methamphetamine and 79 grams of suspected benzodiazepines.

Sooke resident Sean Patrick Tierney, 25, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Jeremy Theodore Tinnion, a 33-year-old resident of Sooke, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both men appeared in court on April 12 and remanded in custody pending future appearances in court.

“This is another example of the efforts of police to intercept dangerous illicit drugs destined for the streets of our community,” Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander for the Sooke RCMP, said in a media release. “Drug trafficking in Sooke will not be tolerated and we will continue to prioritize these investigations in support of a safe community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP