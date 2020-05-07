This heritage house in Vic West caught fire twice in three days. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Firefighter offers fire prevention tips after five Victoria blazes in less than a week

Most importantly, says deputy chief Chris Royel, have a smoke detector

As people continue to stay inside, the Victoria Fire Department is offering some basic fire prevention tips to help everyone stay safe while in isolation.

Since April 28, there have been five fires in Victoria — two at the same heritage house in Vic West, one at an apartment building in Esquimalt, one in Fernwood when a bed was pushed up against a heater ignited and one on Victor Street that started with cooking oil.

Deputy fire chief Chris Royel says there are a few standard things residents can do to help create better safety habits. Never leave a stove unattended while cooking, especially when using oil or grease — Royel suggests setting a timer — and turning handles inwards so children, or clumsy adults, don’t grab or knock into the hot pots. Also, be cautious of wearing baggy clothing around the stove, says Royel.

READ ALSO: Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Another tip from Royel — give heaters some space and don’t have anything pushed up against them. He says it’s best to go by the manufacturer’s recommendations on how much space to allow between things.

Never leave a candle burning and unplug small appliances when they’re not in use, he adds.

Royel says now is a great time to sit down and develop an escape plan in case of a fire. Draw your home on a piece of paper — or a template from the fire department — and map out two exits from each room so you know what to do if you ever see smoke. “Practice this at least twice a year,” he says.

READ ALSO: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

If there is a fire, get out of the house first and then call 911. Don’t ever re-enter a home that’s on fire, even if a pet is still inside. Royel says it’s best to pass along that information to firefighters so they can get everyone out safely.

Finally, one of the most important safety tips Royel says he can offer is having a working smoke detector. He recommends testing the detector at least once a month and changing the batteries once per year at minimum, but Royel recommends changing the batteries “every time we change the clock.” The Victoria Fire Department runs a free home smoke alarm program where a fire prevention officer will come to your home and determine the best place for a smoke detector or test out the ones already in place.

To learn more about the program call 250-920-3360.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Fire Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Real estate sales in Greater Victoria drop almost 60 per cent in April
Next story
Saanich woman loses $400 to Facebook puppy scam

Just Posted

Saanich woman loses $400 to Facebook puppy scam

Woman sends deposits for non-existent English retriever puppy

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria drop almost 60 per cent in April

Blame dropped on COVID-19 pandemic with insiders disagreeing over pace of recovery

Firefighter offers fire prevention tips after five Victoria blazes in less than a week

Most importantly, says deputy chief Chris Royel, have a smoke detector

Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

Victoria food truck owner sees 90 per cent decline in sales, looking for new ways to operate

Local food industry members to discuss best ways to safely re-open amid COVID-19

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Dutch liberation commemorated at Duncan cenotaph

Canadian troops played integral role

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read