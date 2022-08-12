x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin

Just Posted

Unbuilders removes the brick walls of a building on Fort Street in Victoria. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
WATCH: Brick by brick, board by board, Fort Street building comes down in Victoria

Jurisdictions policed by the West Shore RCMP in general saw a reduction in overall crime severity rates for 2021, the lone exception being View Royal, which experienced a slight increase from 2020 numbers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crime levels trending downward on West Shore: StatsCan report

The moon from Mill Hill in Langford. (Photo by Ed Court)
PHOTOS: Supermoon stands out over Greater Victoria

A visitor to Esquimalt Lagoon spotted smoke from a fire on the Royal Roads University property, lower right, early Thursday morning, helping fire crews quickly douse the blaze. (Black Press Media file photo)
Resident helps Colwood fire department catch Royal Roads brush fire quickly