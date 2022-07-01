Firefighters in Nanaimo rescue dog from drain pipe after ‘yelp for help’

Firefighters fasten blanket to fire hose to create ‘Q-tip’ to pull out panicked pooch

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were able to rescue a beagle from a drain pipe Friday, July 1. (Photos courtesy Nanaimo Fire Rescue)

Nanaimo firefighters were able to rescue a dog that could have drowned in a drain pipe if it hadn’t gotten help.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to Labieux Road and Oriole Drive just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, after a beagle had gotten into a 40-centimetre pipe.

“It was a horizontal sewer system that the dog had entered and because the dog couldn’t turn around, the dog kept going forward,” said David Dales, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief. “The dog was yelping and quite scared.”

Firefighters started popping open manhole covers and could tell they were getting closer to the pooch. Eventually they found a manhole close enough that using a flashlight, they could see the dog.

“The dog was at a real risk for drowning because the dog was unable to put their paws on anything. It was just kind of swimming in one static spot,” Dales said.

The crew taped a blanket onto the end of a 150-foot fire hose, said Dales – “I’ll use their term: they basically made a big Q-tip” – and inserted into the pipe. With something to claw onto, the dog allowed itself to be pulled backward out of the pipe to safety.

“There was a couple dog lovers on the fire engine and they used their creativity,” Dales said. “They were pretty determined to help and everything worked out perfectly.”

The assistant chief said the pet owners had been in a “very panicked state” when firefighters arrived.

“We were able to deliver Dobby back to them safe and sound…” he said. “Our firefighters were glad to be of assistance.”

A social media post from Nanaimo Fire Rescue noted that the City of Nanaimo’s public works staff supported the rescue effort following the “yelp for help.”

Today our @IAFF905 Firefighters responded to a “yelp for help” from a 12 year old pup named Dobby. Dobby was trapped inside a drainage system with a potential of drowning. Our Firefighters supported by @cityofnanaimo public works staff, quickly located the pup and rescued him. pic.twitter.com/BrL5pD5TDq — Nanaimo Fire Rescue (@NanaimoFire) July 1, 2022

READ ALSO: Firefighter climbs into Nanaimo’s Abyss crevice to rescue another dog that fell in



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Animalsfirefighters