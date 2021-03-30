Nanaimo firefighters rescue a dog from the Abyss crevice on Tuesday morning. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into Nanaimo’s ‘Abyss’ crevice

Crews harnessed and pulled up poodle that had fallen about three metres

Firefighters were again able to come to the rescue of a dog that fell down the Abyss crevice in Nanaimo.

Crews were called to the Extension Ridge Trail at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and arrived on scene to find the dog about three metres down the crevice.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue Lieut. Terrance Horst said firefighters were able to harness the dog and pull it to safety. The poodle did not appear to have been injured in the fall.

“There was a dog that was stuck down in the crack … we were able to lasso around its neck with a piece of webbing and pulled it out,” said Horst. “We made an attempt to go down without lassoing, but the crack was too skinny for our rescuer, so we went to Plan B, which was to harness it and pull it up.”

The owner was grateful for firefighters’ efforts, but did not want to comment. She did say the poodle had a retractable leash which snapped off.

There was a dog rescue in the Abyss fissure just last month.

Firefighters recommend pet owners have their dogs on leash around the Abyss.

