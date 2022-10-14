A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Firefighters in West Vancouver are responding to a what they describe as a wildfire at the top of the Caulfeild neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Firefighters in West Vancouver are responding to a what they describe as a wildfire at the top of the Caulfeild neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Firefighters respond to wildfire in West Vancouver near Cypress Falls Park

Temperature records were set in 21 communities around the province

Smoke from a wildfire could be seen across Vancouver as firefighters in West Vancouver responded to the blaze on the slopes of Cypress Falls Park, not far from the neighbourhood of Caulfeild.

West Vancouver fire duty chief Matt Furlot said crews responded Friday morning to the blaze in a heavily wooded area with many homes and businesses nearby.

The BC Wildfire Service said six helicopters, crews and an officer from the service are working to contain the fire.

The fire is burning east of Horseshoe Bay and is estimated at two hectares in size, but the fire department said it isn’t growing.

“Trails in the vicinity are closed. Please stay away from the area until further notice,” the department said on Twitter Friday.

Conditions across the Lower Mainland remain extremely dry, with less than 20 millimetres of rain recorded in the area since early July.

Temperature records were set in 21 communities around the province, some of them breaking records established more than 100 years ago.

Drought conditions in the Lower Mainland are at the top of the 1-to-5 scale, which indicates economic impacts are almost certain to occur.

Another newly ignited fire, burning near Port Alberni on central Vancouver Island, is 0.6 hectares in size. The wildfire service is reporting that it is suspected to be human-caused.

Port Alberni set a temperature record of 25.7 C on Thursday, breaking the old record of 22.8 C set in 1916.

The B.C. Wildfire dashboard shows an increase of 63 new fires since Oct. 7, nine of them since Wednesday.

RELATED: Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

bcwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry
Next story
Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society in search of female salmon

Just Posted

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is looking for volunteers to assist with seining chinook on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Contributed – SSES)
Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society in search of female salmon

The water quality of the Sooke Basin will improve with the expansion of the wastewater facility, say district officials. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke set to break ground on wastewater plant expansion, easing capacity woes

European green crabs can be identified by the five spines on each side of their eyes and can range in colour from green, yellow and orange. (Black Press Media file photo)
Invasive European green crab spotted in Esquimalt Lagoon

Firefighter Sami Turki with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department shows Jack Boswick of Brentwood Elementary School how to operate a fire extinguisher during the department’s Grade 4/5 Fire Expo. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fire prevention, safety in the lesson plan for Saanich Peninsula elementary students