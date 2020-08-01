First Arts Alive sculptures of 2020 now installed

Leaf Weathervane, on McNeill Bay, is among the first Arts Alive installations of 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The first of this year’s new Arts Alive sculptures have been installed as Oak Bay’s annual outdoor art display is finally turning over after COVID-19 delays.

Fallen Friends by Steve Milroy, was installed in front of Pharmasave (its sponsor) on Oak Bay Avenue, and Leaf Weathervane by Doug Taylor is in place at McNeill Bay, and sponsored by Marc Owen-Flood.

READ ALSO: Marble humpback wins Oak Bay’s 20198 Arts Alive people’s choice award

“And there are more coming,” said Oak Bay Arts Laureate, Barbara Adams. “We’re getting there. With this pandemic, staff has working hard to get everything reorganized, and it is coming. Patience.”

The first two were installed with an air of mystery as there are no nameplates or descriptions yet for the new sculptures, nor has the Oak Bay website been updated. But, as Adams points out, that can add to the viewer’s experience as they digest the art.

READ ALSO: Hearts alive, summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Some of last year’s Arts Alive sculptures have hung around a bit longer than originally scheduled, though some have moved on, including a pair to Castlegar where there is a similar outdoor summer art show.

This weekend the 24 Art Hearts, a COVID-19 special project by the Arts Alive committee, will start an ongoing tour when they are placed on the lawn of municipal hall.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter