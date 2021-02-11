First COVID-19 flight exposure of February reported at Victoria International Airport

Those in rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 195 Feb. 6 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria International Airport’s first COVID-19 flight exposure of the month was added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) exposure list Thursday.

Those seated in rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 195 Feb. 6 from Calgary to Victoria are the most likely to have been exposed to the virus. The BCCDC asks that passengers who were seated in those rows self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

In January, Victoria saw eight flight exposures, a number on par with November’s record. Since September, when there was only one exposure, the number jumped up to six in October, eight in November, seven in December and eight in January.

As of Feb. 11, there are 220 active cases in the Island Health region, with 10 in the north, 152 central, and 58 in the south. Province-wide, 449 new cases were added Thursday, 19 of those on Vancouver Island.

