Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

First electric transit bus lands in Victoria, open to public early next year

The EV has landed; Demo bus provides learning opportunities with 10 more on the way

While BC Transit’s first 10 electric buses join the Victoria Regional Transit system next summer, a demo edition will hit local streets in the coming months.

BC Transit aims to have an electric fleet by 2040, replacing 500 heavy-duty buses in the next 10 years.

The $20-million contract to build and deliver the buses was awarded to Proterra Operating Company Inc. in May. The contract allows BC Transit the option of purchasing more heavy-duty electric buses, charging equipment and supporting services in the future.

RELATED: B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall

The demo bus from Proterra will provide valuable learning opportunities, helping BC Transit get ready to put its first 10 electric buses on the road next year, according to a news release.

Transit plans to release more information on where and when people can see the demonstration bus in early 2023.

READ ALSLO: Four new, all-electric buses join the Greater Victoria School District fleet

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Shore RCMP touts crime reduction with long sentence for drug dealer
Next story
Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
First electric transit bus lands in Victoria, open to public early next year

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford is seen March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file)
West Shore RCMP touts crime reduction with long sentence for drug dealer

dscnm
In Sooke, new Gillespie Road intersection opens on Thursday morning

BCZ0214, a new mom, spotted in the busy waters south of Victoria. (Joe Zelwietro photo – Humpback Whales of the Salish Sea/Facebook)
Humpback comeback: More whales spotted in Salish Sea this year than any other

Pop-up banner image