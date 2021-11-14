First flight from Seattle to arrive at Victoria International Airport on Nov. 30 since COVID-19 disruption

Victoria-Seattle route scheduled to resume with one arriving, one departing flight

International flights arriving and departing Victoria International Airport are set to resume on Nov. 30, the earliest possible date.

Alaska Airlines will resume its service from Seattle on Nov. 30 with the one and only flight that day landing at 4:20 p.m., said Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations at Victoria International Airport. The return flight to Seattle will take off at 5:20 p.m., he added.

The schedule will then change on Dec. 1 with the flight from Seattle landing in Victoria around 2:30 p.m. with the departing flight scheduled for 3:40 p.m.

The federal government has announced that Victoria International Airport, among eight airports across Canada, will reopen for international air travel effective Nov. 30.

A twin-engined Bombardier DH4 propeller aircraft will service the route, Hunchak said.

Travellers arriving in Victoria will clear customs at Victoria International Airport, while travellers heading to Seattle will clear customs in Seattle.

Travellers must have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to departure and be fully vaccinated to board the flight as per Canadian federal government policies.

