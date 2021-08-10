Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes

First Nations’ emergency service group puts out call for more wildland firefighters

A call has been put out for First Nation wildland firefighters with experience, to help with the B.C. wildfire situation.

The First Nations’ Emergency Services Society issued the notice on Aug. 9, asking for First Nation communities and individuals with wildland firefighter experience and certification.

They are collecting information that will be forwarded to the BC Wildfire Service for employment recruitment for the remainder of the wildfire season.

The information needed is a name, First Nation, current wildfire certifications and contact information. That can be emailed to Jo-Anne Hales, communications coordinator, at jhales.fness.bc.ca. Alternatively, phone Hales at 250-462-1752.

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds pledge $83M for residential school searches, $20M for monument honouring children
Next story
First Nations teen set to block destructive tourists from Tofino-Ucluelet wilderness area

Just Posted

Protesters hold their ground during police enforcement at Fairy Creek blockade headquarters. (Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page)
Raids and rally strengthen resolve of Fairy Creek protesters

Paddlers race in the Gorge Waterway during a previous competition. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club)
Ready, set, Restart the Gorge! Saanich paddling club hosts first race in a year

Greater Victoria is in for another bout of hot weather with daytime highs from 29 to 32 C between Wednesday (Aug. 11) and Saturday (Aug. 14). (Black Press Media file photo)
Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria ahead of heat wave

Randy Enkin, president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Victoria, uses a sextant, a tool used to determine angles between the horizon and a celestial body such as a star. (Photo by Eva Bild)
Weather poised to present ideal Perseid meteor shower for viewers in Greater Victoria