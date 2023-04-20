Leadership Council is calling for changes to the Cannabis Act for communities to better access the benefits of legalization. Kootenay Krush Farms is located near Parsons. (Black Press Media File)

Leadership Council is calling for changes to the Cannabis Act for communities to better access the benefits of legalization. Kootenay Krush Farms is located near Parsons. (Black Press Media File)

First Nations group calls for changes to Cannabis Act

First Nations Leadership Council says rights, needs ignored by colonial government during legalization

The First Nations Leadership Council is calling for changes to the Cannabis Act.

In light of 4/20, a celebration of cannabis culture, the leadership council is calling for issues around jurisdiction, economic development, taxation, revenue sharing and health and safety for First Nations to be meaningfully addressed for communities to better access the benefits of legalization.

The leadership council wants the provincial and federal governments to align the cannabis legal framework with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and “support First Nations fulsome participation in the cannabis economy,” reads a release.

“First Nations have inherent rights and jurisdiction to govern the cultivation, processing, sale, and consumption of cannabis in their territories.” But despite “persistent advocacy, First Nations distinct rights and unique needs were ignored by colonial governments during the legalization of cannabis.”

“While 4/20 is a time of celebrating progress and liberty for many, the lack of viable pathways forward on these issues has created barriers for First Nations communities to access the benefits of legalization and has caused additional challenges for ensuring community health and safety.”

The First Nations Leadership Council is made up of political executives of the BC Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisFirst NationsFirst Nations cannabis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey couple acquitted of terrorism hit snag in lawsuit against police

Just Posted

One person faces charges after an alleged road rage incident brought stalled traffic on McKenzie Avenue Thursday (April 20) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police say road rage incident involving wrench wound its way from Langford to Saanich

Wind warnings cover much of coastal B.C. with gusts up to 110 km/h expected on April 20. (Environment Canada)
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Painter Sue Leather is among the artists opening their studios to guests during the spring Oak Bay Community Artists Society studio tour on April 22 and 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay adds youthful touch to spring studio tour

Friends of North Saanich Mountain Bike Park Society president Kyle White says all skill levels are welcome at the park. (Courtesy Kyle White)
North Saanich Freeride Park aids youth mental health

Pop-up banner image