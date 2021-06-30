A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel patrols the waters around Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel patrols the waters around Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Fisherman rescued after falling overboard in Alberni Inlet

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station, Coast Guard assisted in efforts

Search and rescue volunteers saved a man near Port Alberni last weekend after he fell overboard from a fishing vessel.

Shortly after midnight on June 26, 2021, a crew from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 39 in Port Alberni was tasked to assist a person who had fallen overboard from a broken-down fishing vessel in the Alberni Inlet near China Creek.

According to the RCMSAR, the person had reportedly been in the water for two hours, as the remaining crew could not get him back on board. The volunteer crew arrived at the vessel at around 12:50 a.m. aboard the Alberni Responder to find the victim hanging onto a line on the port side of the fishing vessel.

The crew of the Alberni Responder set up a parbuckle—a method of rescuing people from the water via rotation—and removed the man from the water. He was transported by ambulance to West Coast General Hospital.

“It was believed the victim would be OK following treatment at West Coast General Hospital,” said RCMSAR in a Facebook post.

The Coast Guard base in Bamfield also sent vessels to assist in the rescue effort, and the broken-down vessel was towed back to Port Alberni.

PORT ALBERNISearch and Rescue

Previous story
UPDATED: Father and daughter in Mill Bay plane crash recovering
Next story
PHOTOS: Dignitaries don hardhats to tour Sooke library under construction

Just Posted

sig
Sooke councillors bill district $6,381.95 for expenses

The RCMP use an excavator to extract an old-growth logging protester from a blockade in the Fairy Creek area on Vancouver Island. (Submitted)
Protester removal by excavator at Vancouver Island logging blockades raising concerns

Sooke councillors have met virtually since Nov. 23 due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations. Council meetings have occurred without the public in physical attendance since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. (YouTube)
Sooke council meetings will return to Municipal Hall starting July 12

Mayor Maja Tait and Coun. Jeff Bateman checking out features of Sooke’s new library, currently under construction. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Dignitaries don hardhats to tour Sooke library under construction