Fishing line found tied between doorway at neck height

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after fishing line was found strung up at a building in the 1200-block of Johnson Street overnight.
A resident called police after finding a ‘significant amount’ of fishing line strung at neck height outside the multi-unit residential building sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The resident cut the line and removed it before anyone was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
