Fishing line found tied between doorway at neck height

A resident found fishing line tied between the doorway at a multi-unit residential building in the 1200-block of Johnson Street. (VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after fishing line was found strung up at a building in the 1200-block of Johnson Street overnight.

A resident called police after finding a ‘significant amount’ of fishing line strung at neck height outside the multi-unit residential building sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

The resident cut the line and removed it before anyone was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: More trip-wire found in Victoria

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

More to come …

 

