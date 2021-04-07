Five-foot-tall bronze statue stolen from Saanich burial park over long weekend

The five-foot-tall statue that usually marks the entrance to the Royal Oak Burial Park mausoleum went missing at some point over the Easter long weekend. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The large, angelic statue outside the Royal Oak Burial Park mausoleum is hard to miss, so when it was stolen sometime over the Easter long weekend, it was quickly reported to the Saanich Police Department.

Standing approximately five feet tall, the bronze figure guarded the entrance to the mausoleum and was last seen on Thursday (April 1). According to police, the statue went missing at some point over the long weekend and whoever stole it was able to dislodge the large figure from its base by breaking through the fasteners.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321, or to submit an anonymous tip, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

Have you seen this 5-foot tall bronze statue? It was stolen sometime over the long weekend from the Royal Oak Burial Park on Falaise Drive. Call us or @VicCrimeStop with any tips or sightings of this unique #statue. #Saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/0GZWwkSHeZ — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 7, 2021

