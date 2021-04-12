Flight from Calgary to Victoria added to COVID-19 exposure list

Passengers in rows four to 10 onboard WestJet flight 449 from Calgary to Victoria April 6 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new flight exposure affecting the Victoria International Airport has been reported by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers in rows four to 10 onboard WestJet flight 449 from Calgary to Victoria April 6 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. They are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

READ ALSO: Six new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend

This is Victoria’s second flight exposure in April, following a flight from Victoria to Vancouver on April 1. On that flight, passengers in rows eight to 14 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8064 were affected.

As of April 9, there are 508 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, with 270 in the south, 212 central and 26 in the north.

READ ALSO: Victoria man living a full, active life after double lung transplant

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria International AirportWestJet