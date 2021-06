A float plane went down in the waters near Painters Lodge in Campbell River on Thursday morning.

Crews were on scene at around 8:15 a.m.

The plane was towed to the dock at Tyee Spit at around 9 a.m.

The pilot was uninjured. The plane hit a sandbar while it was landing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



