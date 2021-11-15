Heavy rainfall is causing flooding and mudslides across Vancouver Island and B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Sooke, Salt Spring Island

Rainfall warning in effect for majority Vancouver Island

Heavy rainfall has caused a mudslide on Salt Spring Island and highway flooding in Sooke Monday morning.

North End Road on Salt Spring Island is closed between residential addresses 1254 and 1281 due to a mudslide reported by Emcon highway services at 6 a.m. Nov. 15.

In Greater Victoria, flooding on Sooke Road between Gillespie and Impala roads has made the section of highway impassable for smaller vehicles, also according to Emcon.

The incidents come as the majority of Vancouver Island waits out rainfall and wind warnings.

In Greater Victoria, Environment Canada says 100 to 180 millimeters of rain is expected by noon Monday. The region is also experiencing west winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that heavy rainfall can cause flash floods and pooling on roads and that high winds can break tree limbs and cause power outages.

Rain is expected to ease after noon Monday, while wind will lessen by the evening.

