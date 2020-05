Depending on the family tradition Mother’s Day celebrations could look a lot different this year.

What didn’t change is the rush for flowers. Storage space was scarce at the Oak Bay Flower Shop on Wednesday afternoon where hundreds of pre-orders are being assembled for pickup. As of Thursday morning, Ottavio Italian Bakery was also close to selling out their Mother’s Day baskets, which are a mix of deli goods.

READ ALSO: I love your, stay away, says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter