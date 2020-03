Showers expected off and on for rest of the day

A reader travelling over the Malahat Monday morning submitted photos of the flurries they encountered. (Submitted)

Drivers who left their homes Monday morning may have experienced some flurries as their made their way over the Malahat.

The mountain pass saw a brief sprinkling of flurries before 9 a.m. The roads were clear by 9:30 a.m. Environment Canada predicts some showers for the rest of Monday and a chance of showers Tuesday, with precipitation tapering off to sun and cloud for the rest of the week.

