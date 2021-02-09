Flurries possible for Greater Victoria this week

Chance of flurries forecast as arctic air nears the coast

A chance of flurries is forecast for Greater Victoria this week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Flurries may fall on Greater Victoria this week as a surge of arctic air moves across B.C.

Environment Canada predicts a 30 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday, a few flurries Wednesday and a chance of flurries again on Friday and Saturday.

The potential for snow comes amid a special weather statement for Vancouver Island and southern B.C., warning of cold arctic air moving over the Interior and flowing towards the coast. Coastal areas of the province can expect temperatures five to 10 degrees below seasonal, according to Environment Canada, and the chilly weather can be expected to stay for the remainder of the week.

